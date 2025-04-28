Indian diaspora's protest at Times Square fails

Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 13:50:39 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – The alleged protest organised by a handful of Indian diaspora at the behest of the Modi government at the famous Times Square, New York failed miserably.

According to sources, this so-called protest was part of a pre-planned scheme to malign Pakistan and cover up border terrorism.

In response to India's protest, a number of Pakistani expatriates also gathered at Times Square, and together with local residents, they completely thwarted the Indian protest.

In reaction to this failure, the Modi government allegedly blocked several Pakistani YouTube channels in India.

Sources say the Modi government's real agenda is to keep the Indian public away from the truth and promote the ideology of Hindutva. The failure of the protest at Times Square and the ban on Pakistani YouTube channels are seen as clear evidence of the Modi government's growing frustration and desperation.