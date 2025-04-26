BJP's controversial history of orchestration of terrorist incidents to garner political support: Bloomberg

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a long and controversial history of alleged orchestration of terrorist incidents to garner political support during its time in power, according to Bloomberg.

As per a report published by international news outlet Bloomberg, the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in Kandahar in 1999 occurred under a BJP-led government. Similarly, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament also took place during BJP’s tenure.

The report further highlights that the 2002 attack on the Akshardham Temple, as well as an assault on the Amarnath Yatra the same year, occurred while the BJP held power in New Delhi.

Moreover, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the Uri terrorist incident later that year were also witnessed under the BJP administration.

In 2017, the Amarnath Yatra came under attack once again, and in 2019, during the infamous Pulwama terrorist incident, the BJP was in power.

Now, in 2025, the Pahalgam terrorist attack has similarly taken place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP rule.

The report suggests that such incidents occurring during BJP tenures are not merely coincidental.