PM Shehbaz calls for impartial international probe into Pahalgam incident

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz calls for impartial international probe into Pahalgam incident

Shehbaz Sharif addresses passing-out parade ceremony at Kakul Academy

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 11:47:51 PKT

KAKUL (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz calls for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which claimed lives of 27 tourists in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country hurled baseless allegations on Pakistan following the attack.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the Kakul Academy, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism.

He warned that Pakistan would give a befitting response if water was stopped by India in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding,” he added.

Sharif said Pakistan always rejected terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that it's the worst-hit country by this menace in the world.

“We lost 90,000 citizens due to terrorism and suffered losses of billions of dollars,” he reiterated.

He stated that Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, aspired to promote peace and security across the globe and would continue its efforts in this regard.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Afghanistan is our neighboring and brotherly Islamic country, and we wish to have relations with them based on peaceful coexistence”.

However, unfortunately, terrorist activities were being carried out in Pakistan from Afghan soil, he expressed concern.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar recently visited Kabul and conveyed that Pakistan wanted good and peaceful relations with Afghanistan, but attacks on Pakistan from Afghan territory could not be tolerated.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

This international dispute had been awaiting resolution for decades. "Kashmiris have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives to get freedom," he said and lamented that the international community appeared to have failed to resolve the Kashmir issue.

PM Shehbaz attended the passing-out parade as a guest of honour while Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was guest of honour (military).

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and several foreign dignitaries attended the parade.

SENATE RESOLUTION

The Senate on Friday adopted a resolution against Indian actions unanimously and vowed to give a befitting response to any misadventure by New Delhi.

The resolution was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The resolution stated that “Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and will give a befitting response to any Indian adventurism.” It categorically rejected all allegations made by India.

While addressing the Senate, Dar noted that India did not directly name Pakistan, and there is no evidence linking Pakistan to the incident.

He stated that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended. According to the treaty, any termination must be through mutual consensus.

“Water is the lifeline of 240 million Pakistanis,” he said, adding that the National Security Committee had already declared that stopping water would be tantamount to war. He blamed India for a lack of peace and progress in the region, noting that SAARC’s development is hindered due to one country’s obstinacy.

He called for Indian nationals in Pakistan on SAARC visas to leave within 48 hours.

Dar emphasised that the government had taken firm political decisions and appreciated the opposition leader for standing united.

On the diplomatic front, he said that 26 countries were briefed on Thursday, and more would be updated.

"Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared, and any misadventure will be met with a response similar to the past," Dar concluded.

Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz stated that the resolution sent a unified message from the House to the enemies. India has long sought opportunities to harm Pakistan, and the blame for the Pahalgam incident has once again been directed at Pakistan, he added.

Senator Sherry Rehman stated that India is committing "water terrorism" against Pakistan and emphasised that the Indus Waters Treaty will not be suspended under any circumstances.

She said India had violated human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

FOREIGN OFFICE PRESS BRIEFING

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday made it clear that Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian act of stopping the river water.

“Stopping flow of water will be considered an act of war,” FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a weekly press briefing on Friday.

He said the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting announced a slew of measures in response to India’s sabre-rattling after the Pahalgam massacre. India’s attitude posed a threat to regional peace, he added.

He said violation of the Indus Water Treaty spoke volumes for India’s irresponsible attitude. “India’s move to unilaterally revoke the agreement corroborates the two-nation theory,” he said.