Northern Mexico farmers fight drought amid water dispute with the US

Trump has threatened tariffs and sanctions if Mexico does not increase water deliveries

JULIMES, Mexico (Reuters) – Dead animals lie scattered across the planes of this cattle ranching town in northern Mexico, victims of a long-term drought that is forcing farmers here to consider uprooting their lives to look elsewhere for land and water.

More than 64% of Mexico's territory is experiencing some level of drought, according to government data. Northern states are the hardest hit, particularly Chihuahua, with most of its territory engulfed by the most extreme levels of drought.

The struggles of farmers come as Mexico and the US are in tense negotiations over Mexican delays in delivering the quantities of water laid out in a 1944 treaty.

President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs and sanctions if Mexico does not increase water deliveries which US officials say have devastated Texan farmers. The Mexican government says drought has ravaged its ability to comply.

In the agricultural town of Julimes in Chihuahua, farmers are wondering how much longer they can survive.

"I don't think we'll be able to hold out much longer," said cattle farmer Leopoldo Ochoa, 62, as he rode with his granddaughter on horseback behind his herd.

Farmers in northern Chihuahua have already had to move their herds out of the mountainous areas where they typically graze due to a lack of water and grass. Ochoa lives in Valle de Zaragoza, which is dependent on the strained La Boquilla Dam.

"If there is no more water, we will have to leave this ranch and look elsewhere. Imagine leaving here at my age, where I have lived all my life," said Manuel Araiza, 60.

"It is sad, but it is the reality that all of this is coming to an end," he added.

As diplomats negotiate water deliveries from Mexico to the US, farmers in Chihuahua consider their own futures.

"My children tell me this is no longer profitable and that I should sell the animals," said cattle rancher Estreberto Saenz Monje, 57. "The truth is, we've never seen anything like this before."