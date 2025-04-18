Trump says he is in no rush to attack Iran over nuclear programme

President Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favour of a deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was in no hurry to launch an attack on Iran over its nuclear programme, a day ahead of US-Iran talks in Rome.

Asked about a New York Times report that said he had waved off an Israeli attack on Iran, Trump said: "I wouldn't say waved off. I am not in a rush to do it because I think Iran has a chance to have a great country."

On Wednesday, President Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favour of negotiating a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme, the New York Times cited administration officials and others.

Israel had developed plans to attack the sites in May, according to the newspaper, which added that the goal was to set back Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon by a year or more.

The New York Times said US assistance was required not just to defend Israel from Iranian retaliation but also ensure the attack was successful.

After months of internal debate, Trump made the decision to seek negotiations with Iran rather than support military action.

The US and Iran held talks in Oman last Saturday – the first time during a Trump administration, including his 2017-2021 first term. Both countries described the talks as "positive" and "constructive".