Four dead after dredging vessel capsizes off Philippines, says coast guard

Thu, 17 Apr 2025 17:56:29 PKT

MANILA (Reuters) - Four people, including a Chinese national, have died and seven others are still missing off a western Philippine province after a dredging vessel carrying 25 people capsized two days ago, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The MV Hong Hai 16 was carrying 2,000 litres of lube oil and 30,000 litres of diesel when it capsized on April 15 in waters off Occidental Mindoro, with containment efforts underway to prevent an oil spill, the PCG said in a statement.

On Thursday, divers recovered two more bodies during search-and-rescue operations, bringing the death toll to four, the PCG said.

There were 13 Filipino and 12 Chinese crew members on board, and of those the PCG said six Filipinos and eight Chinese nationals had been rescued.