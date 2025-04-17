Malaysian ministers to head to U.S. at end-April for tariff talks

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's trade minister and second finance minister will go to the United States at the end of this month to discuss the U.S. tariffs imposed on the country, the communications minister said on Thursday.

"This is also a result of the consensus reached among ASEAN countries to jointly address the U.S. tariff issues. We will see the results after they return," minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the government spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.

Southeast Asian countries have been particularly hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened "reciprocal" tariffs, though most duties have been paused until July. Malaysia faces a 24% duty.

Malaysia has ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs, and the trade minister said last week that embassy staff in Washington were reaching out to U.S. officials about the tariffs.

The government has not said whether it will purchase more U.S. imports as a way to narrow its trade surplus with Washington, unlike some Asian countries.