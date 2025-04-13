Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza

World World Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza

Edan Alexander, held in Gaza, is a soldier serving in the Israeli military

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 09:08:11 PKT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Hamas on Saturday released a video purportedly of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held in Gaza since he was captured by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023.

In the undated video, the man who introduces himself as Edan Alexander states he has been held in Gaza for 551 days. The man questions why he is still being held and pleads for his release.

Alexander is a soldier serving in the Israeli military.

The edited video was released as Jews began to mark Passover, a weeklong holiday that celebrates freedom. Alexander's family released a statement acknowledging the video that said the holiday would not be one of freedom as long as Edan and the 58 other hostages in Gaza remained in captivity.

Hamas has released several videos over the course of the war of hostages begging to be released. Israeli officials have dismissed past videos as propaganda that is designed to put pressure on the government. The war is in its eighteenth month.

Hamas released 38 hostages under a ceasefire that began on January 19. In March, Israel's military resumed its ground and aerial campaign on Gaza, abandoning the ceasefire after Hamas rejected proposals to extend the truce without ending the war.

Israeli officials say that campaign will continue until the remaining 59 hostages are freed and Gaza is demilitarized. Hamas insists it will free hostages only as part of a deal to end the war and has rejected demands to lay down its arms.

The US, Qatar and Egypt are mediating between Hamas and Israel.

The war started when Hamas-led militants stormed southern Israeli communities near Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's retaliatory assault has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave. Most of the population has been displaced and much of Gaza is in ruins.