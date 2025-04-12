Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure five times in past 24 hours

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had carried out five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the past day, a violation of a US-brokered moratorium on such strikes.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to pause strikes on each other's energy facilities last month, but both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratorium.