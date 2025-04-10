Macron says France could recognise Palestinian state in June

World World Macron says France could recognise Palestinian state in June

"We need to move towards recognition... I'm not doing it to please anyone," he said in an interview

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 08:31:50 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday France could recognise a Palestinian state in June, adding that in turn some countries in the Middle East could recognise the state of Israel.

"We need to move towards recognition (of a Palestinian state). And so over the next few months, we will. I'm not doing it to please anyone. I'll do it because at some point it will be right," he said during an interview on France 5 television.

"And because I also want to take part in a collective dynamic that should also enable those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in their turn, something that many of them are not doing."

Even though Palestine has been recognized as a sovereign state by almost 150 countries, most major Western powers have not, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Japan.

Among countries that do not recognise Israel are Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

"Our objective is somewhere in June, with Saudi Arabia, to chair this conference where we could finalise the movement towards reciprocal recognition by several countries," Macron said.