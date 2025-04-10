US court to prosecute Indian citizen for murder attempt on Sikh leader

World World US court to prosecute Indian citizen for murder attempt on Sikh leader

Indian intelligence officer Yadav was the mastermind behind the plot

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 02:55:05 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - A US court has decided to formally prosecute Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta for conspiring to assassinate Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

The court also issued an order for confiscation of $15,000 recovered from the accused. The money was provided to him by a former Indian intelligence officer.

The development comes after Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national charged in the case, was extradited to the US from a prison in Prague earlier this year.

The FBI has accused Indian agents of involvement in an assassination attempt on Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, saying Pannun was targeted for exercising his "First Amendment rights" to free speech.

According to the US indictment, former Indian intelligence officer Yadav was the mastermind behind the plot to murder Pannun and he recruited Gupta in May 2023 to orchestrate the assassination in exchange for getting a case against him in India dismissed.