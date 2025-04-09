China issues risk alert for tourists travelling to US

China will impose 84 per cent tariffs on US goods from Thursday

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday issued a risk alert for Chinese tourists travelling to the US, according to a statement from the culture and tourism ministry.

The ministry said it reminded Chinese tourists to assess the risks of travelling to the US and travel with caution, citing recent "deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations and the domestic security situation in the US".

China will impose 84 per cent tariffs on US goods from Thursday, up from the 34pc previously announced, its finance ministry said on Wednesday, firing the latest salvo in a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries took effect earlier today, including massive 104pc duties on Chinese goods. The European Union is also preparing its own retaliatory measures for later today.

Trump’s punishing tariffs - which he says aim to end US trade deficits with many countries — have upended a global trading order in place for decades, raising fears of recession and wiping trillions of dollars off the market value of major firms.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview with Fox Business Network, said China’s new tariffs were unfortunate.

“They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them,” he said.