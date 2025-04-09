Beijing rejects Ukraine's claim significant numbers of Chinese troops are fighting alongside Russia

China provided strong diplomatic support for Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion

Ukraine’s claim that significant numbers of Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russia’s invading army is “totally unfounded,” a Beijing official said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday that the Ukrainian military had captured two Chinese men fighting alongside the Russian army in the eastern Donetsk region and had information that “significantly more” are with Russian forces.

It was the first time that Ukraine had made such a claim about Chinese fighters on its soil amid Russia’s almost three-year invasion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing that China has played a “constructive role in politically resolving the Ukraine crisis.”

Lin told a daily news briefing Wednesday that “the Chinese government always asks Chinese citizens to stay away from conflict zones, avoid getting involved in any form of armed conflict, and especially refrain from participating in any party’s military operations.”

His comments appeared to indicate that the captured Chinese had joined Russia’s ranks on their own initiative.

China has provided strong diplomatic support for Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Beijing has also offered an economic lifeline through the trade in energy and consumer goods, but has not knowingly provided Russia with troops, weapons or military expertise.

It put forward a vague peace plan that was swiftly dismissed by most observers.

Previously, Ukraine and the United States have said that thousands of North Korean troops have helped Russia under an agreement between the Kremlin and the government in Pyongyang.

Both Russia and Ukraine allow foreign soldiers to enlist.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a briefing in Washington on Tuesday that the U.S. was “aware” of the reports that Chinese citizens fighting on behalf of Russia were caught in Ukraine and called them “disturbing.”