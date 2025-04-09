At least 79 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

Local media said there were between 500 and 1,000 people in the club.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 07:14:26 PKT

SANTO DOMINGO (AFP) – Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic nightclub where at least 79 people, including a former Major League Baseball star, were killed when the roof collapsed.

Renowned Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was on stage, was among the dozens injured in the calamity at the Jet Set nightclub in the Caribbean nation's capital Santo Domingo.

Hours after the roof caved in, he was still trapped along with others as some 400 rescue personnel combed through the ruins and victims pinned by debris cried out for help.

Local media said there were between 500 and 1,000 people in the club when disaster struck shortly before 1:00 am local time (0500 GMT).

Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured to hospital, as scores of people clamored for news of their missing loved ones.

Perez, 69, was on stage when there was a blackout and the roof came crashing down, according to eyewitness reports.

"It was sudden. I thought it was an earthquake, so I threw myself to the ground and covered my head," Enrique Paulino, Perez's manager, told reporters.

"One of our saxophonists is dead, we tried to get to the area where Rubby was but there was too much debris there," he said.

Perez's daughter Zulinka told reporters she had managed to escape after the roof collapsed, but he did not.

She said she had confirmation that her father was "alive," though injured and still trapped.

More than 12 hours after the roof came down, Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) told reporters Perez had not yet been freed.

Among the people ferried to hospital was 51-year-old retired MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, who was later confirmed to have died.

The Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League in a social media message expressed "its sorrow over the death" of the former World Series champion, and concluded: "Peace to his soul."

Also among the dead was the governor of the Monte Cristi municipality, Nelsy Cruz, who succumbed to her injuries in hospital, according to President Luis Abinader.

There are "58 dead," Mendez told journalists Thursday afternoon as he updated the toll, which had started at 15 and kept rising throughout the day.

"As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people," said Mendez.

'HOPE FOR LIFE'

Iris Pena, a woman who had attended the show, told SIN television how she escaped with her son.

"At one point, dirt started falling like dust into the drink on the table," she said.

"A stone fell and cracked the table where we were, and we got out," Pena recounted. "The impact was so strong, as if it had been a tsunami or an earthquake."

Dozens of family members flocked to hospitals for news.

"We are desperate," Regina del Rosa, whose sister was at the concert, told SIN. "They are not giving us news, they are not telling us anything."

Helicopter images revealed a large hole where the club's roof once was. A crane was helping lift some of the heavier rubble as men in hard hats dug through the debris.

Authorities have issued a call for Dominicans to donate blood.

"We are rescuing all the people we can save alive and recovering those bodies we find along the way. But we have focused on people we can rescue alive because we hear them asking for help," Mendez said.

"The main objective is to save lives," Abinader said as he arrived at the scene.

The Instagram page of the Jet Set club said it has been in operation for more than 50 years, with shows every Monday until the early hours.

Its last post before Monday's event invited fans to come and "enjoy his (Perez's) greatest hits and dance in the country's best nightclub."

The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, received over 11 million visitors in 2024, according to the tourism ministry.

Tourism generates about 15 percent of GDP, with visitors attracted by its Caribbean beaches, music and nightlife, as well as the colonial architecture of Santo Domingo.

