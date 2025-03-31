Thailand still expects 38 million foreign tourists this year despite quake, minister says

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's tourism ministry is maintaining its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals at 38 million this year despite the powerful earthquake, the minister said on Monday.

The impact of the quake is to be limited and short-term, Sorawong Thienthong told reporters, adding more than 1,000 hotel room bookings had been cancelled since the quake centred in Myanmar hit Bangkok on Friday.

Earlier, Myanmar's neighbours sent warships and aircraft laden with relief materials and rescue personnel on Sunday, as international aid gained steam after a massive earthquake ravaged much of the poor Southeast Asian nation.

At least 1,600 people have been killed and 3,400 injured by Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, its military government said.

"All military and civilian hospitals, as well as healthcare workers, must work together in a coordinated and efficient manner to ensure effective medical response," said the junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, according to state-run media.

The US Geological Service's predictive modelling estimated Myanmar's death toll could top 10,000 and losses could exceed the country's annual economic output.

The quake jolted parts of neighbouring Thailand, bringing down an under-construction skyscraper and killing 17 people across the capital, according to Thai authorities. At least 78 people remained trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.