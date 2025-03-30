Iftar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
06:22 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:49 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:29 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:35 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:51 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Three Chinese nationals missing off Ghana after suspected piracy kidnapping, Ghana army says

Three Chinese nationals missing off Ghana after suspected piracy kidnapping, Ghana army says

World

Seven armed people boarded the ship and fired warning shots

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ACCRA (Reuters) - Three Chinese nationals were missing from Ghanaian waters and believed to have been kidnapped after a "suspected pirate attack" on their Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel, the West African nation's military said on Saturday.

Seven armed people boarded the ship and fired warning shots shortly before 6 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday, the military said in a statement, adding that they had stayed on board for about three hours while some crew members hid.

After the suspected pirates left and the crew came out of hiding, they discovered that the ship's captain, chief mate and chief engineer were missing, according to the armed forces.

The vessel, MENGXIN 1, is now docked at Tema Fishing Harbour, the statement said. It said Ghana's navy is investigating a "suspected pirate attack".

The Chinese embassy in Accra declined to comment. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Related Topics
China
International



Related News