Three Chinese nationals missing off Ghana after suspected piracy kidnapping, Ghana army says

World World Three Chinese nationals missing off Ghana after suspected piracy kidnapping, Ghana army says

Seven armed people boarded the ship and fired warning shots

Follow on Published On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 11:37:36 PKT

ACCRA (Reuters) - Three Chinese nationals were missing from Ghanaian waters and believed to have been kidnapped after a "suspected pirate attack" on their Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel, the West African nation's military said on Saturday.

Seven armed people boarded the ship and fired warning shots shortly before 6 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday, the military said in a statement, adding that they had stayed on board for about three hours while some crew members hid.

After the suspected pirates left and the crew came out of hiding, they discovered that the ship's captain, chief mate and chief engineer were missing, according to the armed forces.

The vessel, MENGXIN 1, is now docked at Tema Fishing Harbour, the statement said. It said Ghana's navy is investigating a "suspected pirate attack".

The Chinese embassy in Accra declined to comment. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.