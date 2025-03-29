Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:30 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:07 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:33 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:38 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:02 AM
Russian drone attack kills four, injures 19 in Ukraine's Dnipro

(Reuters) - A mass Russian drone attack killed four people, injured 19 and sparked a large fire in a hotel and restaurant complex and other buildings late on Friday in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram that a high-rise apartment building and nearly 10 private homes had caught fire. Firefighting crews had brought the blaze in the hotel complex under control.

In an earlier post, Lysak said the casualty toll was likely to rise, with three of the injured in serious condition.

"It is also now known that the enemy directed more than 20 drones toward the city," Lysak wrote on Telegram. "Most of them were downed."

Pictures and videos posted online showed flames and large plumes of smoke wafting skyward. Others showed the shattered interior of a building, the badly damaged upper floors of a high-rise apartment block and streets strewn with smashed glass and building materials. 




