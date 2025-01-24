Alleged killer of Japanese schoolboy goes on trial in China, say Japan's foreign ministry

Fri, 24 Jan 2025

TOKYO (Reuters) - The trial of the alleged killer of a boy enrolled in a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China began in the city on Friday, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We are aware that the first hearing of the case regarding the murder of Japanese school children in Shenzhen, was held today, 24 January, at a court in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province," the ministry said in an email.

"As the trial is still ongoing, we refrain from commenting," it added.

The 10-year-old child died after being stabbed in September on the anniversary of an incident in 1931 that triggered a war between China and Japan.

It followed another fatal incident near a Japanese educational facility in Suzhou, China in June. A Chinese court this week sentenced a man to death for that attack.