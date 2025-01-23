Saudi crown prince, US president discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

World World Saudi crown prince, US president discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

MBS affirmed the Kingdom's intention to broaden its investments and trade with the US

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 08:57:05 PKT

(Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with US President Donald J. Trump.

During the call, the crown prince conveyed the congratulations of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his own congratulations to the President on the occasion of his inauguration, and wished the friendly American people more progress and prosperity under the President's leadership.

The two leaders discussed ways for cooperation between the Kingdom and the US to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism.

The leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in various areas, and the crown prince noted the US administration’s ability to create unprecedented economic prosperity and opportunity through anticipated reforms in the United States, and that the Kingdom seeks to participate in these opportunities for partnership and investment.

The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom's intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years, in the amount of $600 billion, and potentially beyond that.

The president expressed his appreciation and thanked the Saudi leadership for their congratulations, and affirmed his keenness to work with the Kingdom on all that benefits the interests of both countries.

