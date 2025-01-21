Trump pardons 1,500 rioters charged in Capitol attack

“This is a big one. We hope they come out tonight, frankly,” Trump said while signing the pardons

(Web Desk) - Donald Trump on Monday issued “full, complete and unconditional” presidential pardons for about 1,500 people who were involved in the January 6 attack on Congress, including some convicted of violent acts, making good on his promise to act in such cases on day one of his second term.

In addition to the pardons, he issued commutations for more than a dozen cases, shortening sentences for those that he said needed “further research”.

Among those whose sentences were commuted was Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia.

Trump also directed the justice department to dismiss all pending indictments against people related to January 6.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation,” Trump’s action says.

Some in the president’s circle wanted him to review the cases one by one, assessing who was deserving of a pardon. But Trump decided all deserved some form of clemency for the event he has rewritten as a “day of love”.

The J6 community, as the group calls itself, had pushed for blanket pardons because they believe the prosecutions had been tainted entirely. Some believe the government played a role in orchestrating the insurrection, absolving them of any responsibility for their actions.

A procession of Proud Boys marched in Washington on Monday, carrying a banner that congratulated Trump on his victory, a visible representation of the welcome the far right is receiving from the new administration.