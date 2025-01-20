Back in White House: Trump sworn in as 47th US president

Mon, 20 Jan 2025

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Donald Trump took oath as the 47th US president at a ceremony marked by pomp and show.

The new entrant to White House plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of one of the oldest democracies and his decisions have far-reaching impact in the world.

This is the second time Trump will be in the saddle – this time after defeating Kamala Harris in the trumpeted 2024 presidential election.

Chief Justice John Roberts of the US Supreme Court administered the oath of office to President Trump.

Before the ceremony, Trump met with President Biden at the White House and attended a prayer service at a Washington church alongside his wife, Melania Trump.

Due to severe cold weather in Washington, DC, the inauguration ceremony was held indoors for the first time in 40 years.

In his opening remarks, Trump thanked his predecessors and Vice President Kamala Harris, declaring, “The golden age of America begins right now.”

He expressed confidence that the U.S. would prosper again and regain respect worldwide.

Trump pledged that his administration would not allow the nation to be taken advantage of, vowing, “Every single day of the Trump administration, I will simply put America first.”

He promised to “reclaim” the sovereignty of the U.S., ensure safety, and “rebalance” the scales of justice.

Trump stated that his top priority was to build a free, proud, and prosperous nation, proclaiming, “America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.”

He said, “We are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” and emphasizing that a “tide of change is sweeping the country,” with America poised to seize this unprecedented opportunity.

THE DISTINGUISHED GUESTS

A diverse lineup of foreign dignitaries, including close allies of Donald Trump and even some of his adversaries, will be part of the prestigious ceremony.

Reports say invitations have been extended to seven sitting heads of state and two former leaders.

According to Reuters, the event is expected to draw an estimated 500,000 attendees.

Among the dignitaries will be Chinese President Xi Jinping, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.

On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s President Olaf Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not been invited.

TECH GIANTS

CEOs of leading technology firms, whose companies collectively donated millions to Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, are expected to make a striking appearance at the ceremony.

According to CBS News, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose company contributed $1 million to the inaugural fund, is among those confirmed to attend.

Other notable executives include Google’s Sundar Pichai, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg - whose company also donated $1 million, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom Trump tapped to explore ways to cut federal spending, will also appear at the inauguration.

Musk said on X he felt "honored" to sit alongside Bezos and Zuckerberg on the inauguration dais, where Cabinet members, nominees and elected officials are placed.

PROTEST PLAN

According to Reuters, several thousand people, mostly women, gathered in Washington to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, with some wearing the pink hats that marked the much larger protest against his first inauguration in 2017.

In Franklin Park, one of three kickoff locations for the "People's March" that will wind through downtown, protesters gathered in light rain to rally for gender justice and bodily autonomy.

Other protesters gathered at two other parks also near the White House, with one group focused on democracy and immigration and another on local Washington issues, before heading toward the march's final gathering at the Lincoln Memorial.

