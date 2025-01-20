Who are invited, not invited, to world's top office bearer's inauguration

World World Who are invited, not invited, to world's top office bearer's inauguration

Who are invited, not invited, to world's top office bearer's inauguration

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 19:47:16 PKT

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Unlike the customary inaugurations of US presidents, this one is set to feature an unusually diverse lineup of foreign dignitaries, including close allies of Donald Trump and even some of his adversaries. Invitations have reportedly been extended to at least seven sitting heads of state and two former leaders.

According to Reuters, the event is expected to draw an estimated 500,000 attendees. Here’s a closer look at who made the guest list, who didn’t, and what makes this inauguration stand out from tradition:

Who are invited?

Chinese President Xi Jinping: Trump invited Xi to the ceremony in December, a move that his spokespeople say signals his readiness to interact with his Chinese counterpart, even amid a looming trade war. Xi will not attend, however, Vice President Han Zheng will.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei: Milei has confirmed his attendance. Trump once hailed the far-right leader as a man who can “make Argentina great again” and, in December, welcomed Milei at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Meloni, of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, visited Mar-a-Lago in January. Her office says she is likely to attend if her schedule permits.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban: Populist leader Orban is a close Trump ally and has said he believes the president-elect will end Russia’s war on Ukraine. He will not make it due to a state address, according to local media.

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa: Noboa hailed Trump’s December victory a victory for Latin America, too. His office confirmed he will pause a re-election campaign to travel to Washington for the inauguration.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele: Bukele’s office has not confirmed his attendance yet. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, is friends with Bukele, and in July 2024, attended his inauguration in San Salvador.

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck, who recently became leader of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists party in the EU parliament, will also attend.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro: the far-right politician nicknamed the “Trump of the Tropics” has been invited, but will not attend because he is banned from travelling. His passport was confiscated by the country’s Supreme Court amid several investigations, including alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2022 general election, which he lost.

Who is not invited?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not been invited, his office confirmed on Thursday. However, the far-right politician, Nigel Farage of the Reform UK party, is invited and will be present.

French President Emmanuel Macron was not invited, although Macron and Trump have friendly relations. Instead, French far-right politician Eric Zemmour of the Reconquest party will be present.

Germany’s President Olaf Scholz, who leads the EU’s largest economy, has also been snubbed. An invitation has, however, been extended to Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), who will be represented by co-leader Tino Chrupalla.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, and much of the European Union and members of NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), which have largely centrist governments, have been ignored.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Modi and Trump have shared a “bromance” since the first Trump presidency. Following his election victory in December, Modi was among the first to call and congratulate Trump. While the PM will not attend, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will represent him.

Santiago Abascal, who leads the Spanish right-wing Vox Party, and Andre Ventura of Portugal’s populist Chega party, will also be there.

Tech giants invited to ceremony?

While some prominent political figures will be absent from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, the event will feature several of the world’s most influential business leaders.

CEOs of leading technology firms, whose companies collectively donated millions to Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, are expected to make a striking appearance at the ceremony.

According to CBS News, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose company contributed $1 million to the inaugural fund, is among those confirmed to attend.

Other notable executives include Google’s Sundar Pichai, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg—whose company also donated $1 million—and TikTok.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom Trump tapped to explore ways to cut federal spending, will also appear at the inauguration. Musk said on X he felt "honored" to sit alongside Bezos and Zuckerberg on the inauguration dais, where Cabinet members, nominees and elected officials are placed.