Trump says ceasefire deal 'would have never happened' if he weren't elected

“We achieved more without being president than they achieved in four years with being president.”

Mon, 20 Jan 2025 11:40:53 PKT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump took credit for the first hostages being released from Gaza, rebuffing Biden, who has also taken credit for the deal.

“We achieved more without being president than they achieved in four years with being president,” Trump said, dwelling on the moment hours before his inauguration.

Trump lauds TikTok’s return

“As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said to loud applause at a pre-inaugural rally in Washington. Trump credited TikTok with helping him perform much better with young voters than Republicans have historically.

“Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it. A lot of jobs. We don’t want to give our business to China. We don’t want to give our business to other people.”

Trump suggested he would use his leverage to seek a joint venture in which the U.S. government owns half of the company without putting up any money.

“So whether you like TikTok or not, we’re going to make a lot of money,” Trump said.

Trump boasts economic outlook

Since the election, “the stock market has surged” and “Bitcoin has shattered one record high after another,” Trump says.

Trump is staying consistent to the framing he often used in his campaign, criticizing Biden’s term as a “failed administration” and promising to “end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment.”

“Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” he told supporters.



