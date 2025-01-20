Donald Trump - A maverick who hopes to usher in a new era for America

He is set to take oath for second term today, January 20

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is all set to take place inside the U.S. Capitol today, Monday, rather than outdoors because of severe cold, the first time in 40 years that US presidential inaugural ceremonies will be moved indoors.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for noon ET (1700 GMT) and several notables, including four living US presidents, are expected to attend it.

Trump defeated Democrats’ Kamala Harris to secure second term as he first became the president of the United States of America in 2017 when he raised his popular slogan “Make America Great Again”.

The 78-year-old, a billionaire, property tycoon and former Hollywood star, is the fourth child of property tycoon from New York Fred Trump.

Trump was born in Queens, New York on June 14, 1946. At the age of 13 he was sent to the New York Military Academy to complete his early education.

For his higher studies he went to Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania from where he got his degree in the field of business.

After getting his college degree Trump settled in Manhattan. With his daring personality Trump soon became a star in the wealthy circles of the New York.

AN INHERITED FORTUNE

Trump joined the family business and renamed it ‘Trump Organisation’. With his skills Trump raised the business of his father to exceptional heights.

He became an excellent property developer and his organisation got fame from skyscrapers of US to the palatial properties of Dubai and India.

But his life is not filled with success stories only. His success story also has six bankruptcies, bank loans of millions of dollars and unending legal battles.

Trump has also authored many books. His autobiography. “The Art of Deal (1987)” sold more than a record three million copies. It was a best seller which took the readers to a journey of how to achieve success.

‘Surviving at the top, The Art of Come Back and The America We Deserve’ are also among his bestsellers.

FIRST MARRIAGE OR AN EXPENSIVE DIVORCE?

The first marriage of Trump in 1990 ended on an expensive divorce at that time. According to a report published in The New York Times in 1991, “Ivana's divorce settlement included $14 million, a 45-room Connecticut mansion, an apartment in the Trump Plaza, and the use of Mar-a-Lago (a resort and a national historic landmark on Florida beach) for one month a year.

The end of marriage allegedly was the result of his affair. The recession of 1990 reduced the property rates in New York and as a result of this decline in wealth Trump was unable to pay two-thirds of his loans on time.

TRUMP: A HOLLYWOOD STAR

After raising sky-high buildings, constructing carpeted roads, building casinos and palaces from New Jersey to Mumbai, Trump joined the glaring showbiz industry.

He was the owner of the Miss Universe pageants in US from 1996 to 2015. Besides, he had also been organising many other beauty pageants like Miss USA and Miss 10 USA.

He broke the records of ratings as a host of ‘The Apprentice’ - a famous reality TV show.

He received the award of “Walk of Fame” in Hollywood in 2007.

PERSONAL LIFE

From marrying three times to having affairs with top models, Trump’s personal life has also been full of ups and downs.

Trump’s first wife Ivana Zelnikova, an athlete and model, was from Czech Republic. The couple tied the knot in 1977 and got divorced after an expensive settlement in 1990.

Trump and Ivana had three children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Trump married actress Marla Maples in 1993 with whom he had a daughter, Tiffany. They also separated in 1999.

In 2005, he married Melania Trump, and they have a son, Barron.

Trump's father passed away in 1999, and he was greatly influenced by him.

TRUMP AS A POLITICIAN

In an interview in 1980 the 34-year-old Trump declared politics “dirty life” and stated that the more talented people “do the business”.

By 1987, Trump started taking interest in politics. Before the elections in 2000, he considered presidential candidacy from the forum of the Reform Party.

He also considered a run as the Republican candidate in 2012.

But things got official in June 2015 when Trump announced his consideration to reside the White House.

“The American Dream is dead, I promise I will revive it,” he claimed.

On entering the presidential race in 2015, he started highlighting his wealth and achievements through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and a media channel.

According to him, he was the president of the “forgotten men and women of America.”

Throughout the campaign, Trump gained equal attention from his fans and critics.

His slogan “Make America Great Again” clicked and helped defeated all opponents in Republican Party.

In the nationwide contest he faced Democrats’ candidate Hillary Clinton.

It was astonishing that Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 but still he defeated Hillary Clinton in the electoral vote.

On Jan 20, 2017, he became the 45th President of the United States (POTUS).

TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY

His presidency was full of dramatic turns and new norms. He frequently used social media for official announcements and many times he openly feuded with national and foreign leaders on social media.

His administration withdrew the US from major climate and trade agreements such as Paris Agreement.

He banned the entry of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries while fanning the fire of Islamophobia.

He also launched a trade war with China and announced record tax breaks. He significantly altered the international relations in the Middle East.

For nearly two years, Trump faced another controversial investigation. A special counsel investigated the relation between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. However, no criminal conduct was evident.

However, the Democratic-majority House of Representatives tried to impeach Trump, but the Senate where Trump’s Republican Party had a majority, did not convict him.

In 2020, the world was hit by Covid pandemic. Trump faced criticism for promoting non-scientific measures instead of urging precautionary measures. During his tenure, the pandemic claimed 400,000 American lives.

According to former president Barack Obama, those lives could have been saved if the Trump administration had taken appropriate measures.

DEFEAT TO BIDEN

In 2020, Trump ran for re-election but was defeated by Joe Biden. He received 74 million votes - the highest for any US president.

After elections in 2020, Trump led a campaign claiming that his votes were stolen and levelled the charges of election fraud. However, these claims were rejected in 60 court cases.

RETURN TO POLITICS

Donald Trump is once again a candidate for the presidency in the US elections of 2024 amid many legal battles.

He began his campaign with 91 charges against him.

On July 13, 2024, a 20-year-old white man attempted assassination of Trump in a rally in Pennsylvania. Out of eight fired shots by Thomas Matthew Crooks, one near missed the Trump's right ear.

In a quick response, the attacker was killed on the spot but the failed attempt increased Trump’s support.

Trump had to face Biden again, but due to poor debate performance and old age, Biden withdrew from the race.

The Democratic Convention endorsed Kamala Harris to contest against Trump, who surprisingly secured victory with significant lead in November 2024 elections.