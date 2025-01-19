Israeli PM Netanyahu threatens Gaza ceasefire will not begin until hostage names released

World World Israeli PM Netanyahu threatens Gaza ceasefire will not begin until hostage names released

"The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire will not begin until Israel has the list

Follow on Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 11:08:42 PKT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military not to begin the ceasefire in Gaza, scheduled to start at 8:30 am (0630 GMT), until Hamas issued the names of the hostages to be released, his office said on Sunday.

"The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 am, will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide," his office said in a statement.