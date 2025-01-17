Trump tees up aggressive anti-immigration push in first hours of administration, CNN reports

(Reuters) – US President-elect Donald Trump's team is finalizing an aggressive slate of executive orders on immigration that are expected to be issued hours after he is sworn in, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The measures include US Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in major metropolitan areas, sending more Pentagon resources to the southern border and placing additional restrictions on who is eligible to enter the country, the report said.