Japan, South Korea foreign ministers meet amid political turmoil in Seoul

World World Japan, South Korea foreign ministers meet amid political turmoil in Seoul

It is the first meeting between the countries since President Yoon imposed martial law last month

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 14:09:20 PKT

SEOUL (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul in Seoul on Monday, as the key US allies seek to underscore improved ties and shared security concerns amid the worst political crisis in decades in Seoul.

The bilateral meeting marks the first of its kind between the countries since President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last month, a move that stunned South Koreans.

Yoon has been holed up in his hillside villa in Seoul since parliament voted to impeach and suspend him last month over his martial law decree on Dec. 3 with investigators vowing to arrest him after a failed attempt earlier this month.

Iwaya is also due to meet South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok, the Japanese government said.