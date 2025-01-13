India not looking to reduce troops along northern frontier in winter, army chief says

New Delhi and Beijing reached a deal in October last year to resolve a four-year military stand-off

Mon, 13 Jan 2025

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is not looking to reduce the number of troops along the northern frontier in winter, the country's army chief said on Monday adding that it will review summer deployment based on outcome of negotiations with China.

New Delhi and Beijing reached a deal in October last year to resolve a four-year military stand-off that had damaged the relationship between the Asian giants.