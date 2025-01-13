Tens of thousands take holy dip in India as Maha Kumbh festival begins

PRAYAGRAJ (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of Hindus seeking absolution of their sins immersed themselves on Monday in freezing waters at the confluence of sacred rivers, as India began a six-week festival expected to draw the world's largest gathering of humanity.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela or Great Pitcher Festival, as the religious event in the city of Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh is called, attracts more than 400 million visitors, both Indians and tourists.

As many as 40,000 police officers are on guard to provide security and help manage the crowds, while surveillance cameras equipped with artifical intelligence AI capabilities will ensure continuous monitoring.

"It is our festival," said ascetic Hazari Lala Mishra, who immersed himself before sunrise, which is considered an auspicious time. "(It is) the only festival for hermits and monks, and we wait for it desperately."

Authorities expect Monday's first ritual dip to draw more than 2.5 million visitors, followed by a "royal bath" on Tuesday reserved for ascetics, in the belief that it absolves them of sin and confers salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Amid public warnings to walk in lines without halting anywhere, droves of marchers headed for bathing positions to await sunrise at the confluence of the three holy rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical, invisible Saraswati.

Advancing towards the waters' edge in the winter morning fog, they chanted invocations such as "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Ganga Maiyya" in praise of the Hindu deities Lord Shiva and Mother Ganga, who personifies India's holiest river.

"I am excited but now scared because I didn't expect this crowd," said Priyanka Rajput, a fashion model from Delhi, the capital, who accompanied her mother. "This is my first Kumbh and I came here only because my mother is very spiritual."

The Kumbh originates in a Hindu tradition that the god Vishnu, known as the Preserver, wrested away from demons a golden pitcher that held the nectar of immortality.

In a 12-day celestial fight for its possession, four drops of the nectar fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik, where the festival is held every three years in rotation.

The Kumbh held once in 12 years in this cycle has the prefix 'maha' (great) as its timing renders it more auspicious and it attracts the largest crowds.

CROWD MANAGEMENT

A showcase mix of religion, spirituality and tourism like no other in India, the event offers a test in crowd management for authorities in the world's most populous country who must balance arrangements for millions while retaining its sanctity.

A temporary city sprawling over 4,000 hectares (9,990 acres) has sprung up along the river banks with 150,000 tents to house the visitors, and is equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms and 99 parking lots.

Authorities are also installing as many as 450,000 new electricity connections, with the Kumbh expected to consume more power than 100,000 urban apartments require in a month.

Indian Railways has added 98 trains to make 3,300 trips carrying festival visitors, in addition to regular services to Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which hopes a successful Kumbh Mela will burnish its efforts to reclaim and glorify India's religious and cultural symbols.

That has been a plank for the party's Hindu base promised since Modi swept to power nationwide in 2014.

"The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," Modi said in a post on X.