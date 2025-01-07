Gazan father digs a pit under tent to protect children from Israeli strikes

The 37-year-old Palestinian did not run out of ideas to support his family during the war

DEIR AL-BALAH (Reuters) – Gazan father, Tayseer Obaid, dug a large pit under his family’s tent in Deir al-Balah to protect his family of 10, including his children, from ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip.

The 37-year-old Palestinian did not run out of ideas to support his family during the war. With the few resources he had, he cultivated a small part of land next to his tent to plant vegetables necessary to feed his children, who struggle with malnutrition due to lack of access to food and supplies during the war, he said.

As heavy rains fell on the war-torn strip during winter, he stored rainwater for the family’s personal use, to face water scarcity in the displaced camp.

Originally displaced from Beit Lahiya, like many other Palestinians in Gaza, Obaid and his family had to move several times since the war started on October 7, 2023.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Monday for a final push for a Gaza ceasefire before President Joe Biden leaves office, after a Hamas official told Reuters the group had cleared a list of 34 hostages as first to go free under a truce.

Israel has sent a team of mid-ranking officials to Qatar for talks brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Some Arabic media reports said David Barnea, the head of Mossad, who has been leading negotiations, was expected to join them. The Israeli prime minister's office did not comment.