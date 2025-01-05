Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

World World Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

Biden called the group of recipients "truly extraordinary people"

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 12:16:05 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, chef Jose Andres, actor Michael J. Fox and conservationist Jane Goodall on Saturday in one of his final official acts in office.

Biden, a Democrat who leaves the White House on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, also gave what is considered the highest US civilian honor to humanitarian and U2 singer Bono, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, "Science Guy" Bill Nye, actor Denzel Washington, basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Others receiving the honour at the White House included Tim Gill, an LGBT activist; David Rubenstein, a philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group; and George Stevens Jr., a writer and director who founded the American Film Institute.

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Actor Denzel Washington during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, US January 4, 2025.



International soccer star Lionel Messi, who did not attend the ceremony, also received the award. White House officials said the Argentinian player had a scheduling conflict. Investor and philanthropist George Soros also received the award but did not attend the ceremony. His son Alex accepted it in his place.

Biden also awarded the Medal of Freedom posthumously to Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights activist; Ash Carter, a former secretary of defense; Robert F. Kennedy, a former attorney general and US senator and brother of President John F. Kennedy; and George Romney, a businessman and former governor of Michigan and secretary of Housing and Urban Development. His son, Senator Mitt Romney, accepted on his behalf.

Biden called the group of recipients "truly extraordinary people" who gave their efforts to shaping the cause and culture of America.

The picks reflected some of Biden's passions, allies and heroes.

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael J. Fox, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, US January 4, 2025.



Clinton, who made her own historic and unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2016, has been a supporter of Biden's, including his candidacy for re-election until he stepped aside in July. The former US senator and first lady received a standing ovation from the White House crowd.

Fox, a star of the "Back to the Future" movies and television shows "Family Ties" and "Spin City," has Parkinson's disease and entered the East Room in a wheelchair but walked, with assistance, and stood when Biden put the medal around his neck. He smiled and clapped throughout the ceremony.

Biden said Kennedy was one of his "true political heroes." Kathleen Kennedy, the late senator's daughter, accepted the award on his behalf.

Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen charity group, has fed scores of people in conflict zones, including in Gaza, where some of his food aid workers were killed last year. He sought to hold back tears when he received the award.