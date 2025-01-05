Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin

At least 17 of those who died were killed in airstrikes on two houses in Gaza City, residents said

CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 70 people over the last day, Palestinian medics said on Saturday, as mediators launched a new ceasefire push to end the 15-month-old war.

At least 17 of those who died were killed in airstrikes on two houses in Gaza City, the first of which destroyed the home of the Al-Ghoula family in the early hours, medics and residents said.

"At about 2 am we were woken up by the sound of a huge explosion," said Ahmed Ayyan, a neighbour, adding that 14 or 15 people had been staying in the house.

"Most of them are women and children, they are all civilians, there is no one there who shot missiles, or is from the resistance," Ayyan told Reuters.

People scoured the rubble for any survivors trapped under the debris and medics said several children were among those killed. A few flames and trails of smoke still rose from burning furniture in the ruins hours after the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident.

Another strike on a house in Gaza City killed five people later on Saturday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, adding that at least 10 others were feared trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli military said earlier its forces had continued their operations this week in Beit Hanoun town in the northern edge of the enclave, where the army has been operating for three months, and has destroyed a military complex that had been used by Hamas.

At least six other Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia in the north and near the central town of Deir Al-Balah, medics said.

Saturday's deaths brought the toll to 70 since Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

RENEWED CEASEFIRE PUSH

A renewed push is under way to reach a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and return Israeli hostages before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Israeli mediators were dispatched to resume talks in Doha brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, and US President Joe Biden's administration, which is helping broker the talks, urged Hamas on Friday to agree to a deal.

Hamas said it was committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible, but it was unclear how close the two sides were.

The armed group released a video on Saturday showing Israeli hostage Liri Albag – who local media said was a soldier – urging Israel to do more to secure the hostages' release. She said their lives were in danger because of Israel's military action in Gaza.

Albag's family said the video had "torn our hearts to pieces".

"This is not the daughter and sister we know. Her severe psychological distress is evident," a family statement said, calling on Israel's government and world leaders not to miss the opportunity to bring all remaining hostages back alive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response to the video that Israel continued to work tirelessly to bring the hostages home.

"Anyone who dares to harm our hostages will bear full responsibility for their actions," he said.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in which militants stormed border communities from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and seizing around 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Its military campaign, with the stated goal of eradicating Hamas, has leveled swathes of the enclave, driving most people from their homes, and has killed 45,717 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.