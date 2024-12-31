China, Russia always moving forward 'hand in hand', Xi tells Putin

The two leaders agreed in May to deepen bilateral ties and cooperate on Taiwan, Ukraine and the US

Tue, 31 Dec 2024 14:28:30 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Russia have always moved forward "hand in hand" on the right path, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday, months after the two countries struck a "new era strategic partnership" on key issues.

The two leaders agreed in May to deepen bilateral ties and cooperate on areas of mutual interest such as Taiwan, Ukraine and mutual rival the United States.

Russia's state-run RIA news agency also quoted Moscow's ambassador to Beijing as saying last Friday that Xi will visit Russia in 2025.

In an exchange of New Year greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi lauded the mutual trust and strategic coordination between both countries and expressed his desire to maintain close ties with Putin.

China-Russia cooperation in various fields will continue to lead to new development opportunities, Xi added.

The Chinese president was received in the Kremlin as a "dear friend" in 2023 after he obtained an unprecedented third term in office.