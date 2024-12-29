Israel's Netanyahu to have prostate removed after diagnosis of benign prostate enlargement

Netanyahu, 75, was examined at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday and was diagnosed with an infection

(Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go into hospital to have his prostate removed on Sunday after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement, his office said.

Netanyahu, 75, was examined at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday and was diagnosed with an infection “stemming from a benign enlargement of his prostate,” the statement said, adding that he had been successfully treated for several days with antibiotics.

The complication from the enlarged gland follows several other health problems: In March, the prime minister underwent surgery to treat a hernia while his government wrestled with international criticism for its handling of Israel’s war in Gaza.

He was also unexpectedly hospitalized and fitted with a pacemaker in 2023 after a fainting episode alerted his doctors to heart irregularities.

Netanyahu is leading Israel’s war against Palestine and in recent days also testifying in his own corruption case, in which he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate but related cases that have divided Israeli citizens and caused years of political turmoil.