Khalistan supporters demand curbs on India for atrocities against Sikhs

They hold demo against Modi govt on arrival of Indian FM in the US

Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 03:52:21 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The supporters of Khalistan supporters, a Sikh movement for the liberation of Indian Punjab, held a massive demonstration on the arrival of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Washington.

The Indian foreign minister met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan.

As a result of the visit of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Sikhs, who support Khalistan, protested fiercely and demanded the removal of the Modi government.

It should be noted that the Modi government is accused of running global murder and espionage networks against Sikhs in Western countries.

The supporters of Khalistan Movement in Washington chanted slogans against the Modi politics and government and demanded justice for Sikhs living in India.

They also demanded sanctions on India as a result of killing Sikh freedom fighters and activists.

FM Jaishankar also accused of targeting Sikh activists and supporting extrajudicial killings globally.

Jaishankar's visit is largely aimed at saving Modi-Adani nexus.