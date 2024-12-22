China calls Taiwan a 'red line', criticises new US military aid to island

Beijing considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory

BEIJING (Reuters) - China criticised new US military aid to Taiwan on Sunday, saying the $571 million package seriously violates the "one China principle" and provisions of joint communiques between China and the US.

China will take "all necessary measures" to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a foreign ministry spokesperson said, calling Taiwan "a red line that must not be crossed" in China-US relations, according to a statement released by the ministry.

