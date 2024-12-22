In-focus

China calls Taiwan a 'red line', criticises new US military aid to island

China calls Taiwan a 'red line', criticises new US military aid to island

World

Beijing considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China criticised new US military aid to Taiwan on Sunday, saying the $571 million package seriously violates the "one China principle" and provisions of joint communiques between China and the US.

China will take "all necessary measures" to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a foreign ministry spokesperson said, calling Taiwan "a red line that must not be crossed" in China-US relations, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Also Read: Biden approves $571 mln in defense support for Taiwan

Beijing considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei rejects.

Related Topics
China
International
United States



Related News