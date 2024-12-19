Trump with a new hairdo draws mostly derisive comments

A video posted on social media website X drew immediate attention of Trumps friends and foes alike

(Web Desk) – A new-look US President-elect Donald Trump has taken the social media by storm – not for a thorny statement this time, but by adopting a new hairdo.

A video posted on social media website X, Trump, who had the reputation of a “controversial” media personality, drew immediate attention of his friends and foes alike. In the video he was seen sporting a golfing attire, including a branded Trump polo shirt, at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump’s signature hairstyle — golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed — has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the politics.

In the clip, his mane looked more compact and closer-cropped on the sides than it did a day ago.

It’s not clear if the switch-up is due to a fresh cut, an alternative styling routine, or the compression from Trump’s signature red MAGA cap.

Interestingly, most of the comments were derisive. But at least one X user seemed impressed by Trump’s appearance. “Looking Good Mr. President!!!” wrote @nikhilgawde72.