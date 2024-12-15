Trump picks Richard Grenell as envoy for special missions

Sun, 15 Dec 2024 11:20:58 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he was picking Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, as presidential envoy for special missions, a post where he will likely drive policies toward some US adversaries, including North Korea.

"Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump said on his Truth Social media platform without further describing the duties.

A Trump transition source told Reuters that Grenell will also focus on tensions in the Balkans.

Grenell served as Trump's ambassador to Germany, a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, and as acting director of national intelligence during Trump's 2017-2021 term.

After campaigning for Trump ahead of the Nov. 5 election, he was a top contender for secretary of state, a job that went to US Senator Marco Rubio. He was also considered for special envoy for the Ukraine war, which went to retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg.

Trump takes office next month.

Presidents name presidential and special envoys to focus on global issues, crises or specific diplomatic efforts.

North Korea and Venezuela are US adversaries, though Reuters has reported that Trump has considered pursuing direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hoping to reduce risks of armed conflict.

What reciprocation Kim might offer Trump is unclear. The North Koreans ignored four years of outreach by US President Joe Biden to start talks with no pre-conditions, and Kim is emboldened by an expanded missile arsenal and a much closer relationship with Russia.

During his presidential campaign, Trump called Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro a dictator. Maduro said Trump's re-election was "a new start" for bilateral relations.

In his first term, Trump put in place harsher sanctions on the South American country, especially on its key oil industry. Maduro broke off relations in 2019.

Grenell had previous interactions with Maduro associates.

Reuters reported that in 2020 Grenell secretly met with a Maduro representative to try to work out the Venezuelan leader's peaceful exit from power after his 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries, but no agreement was reached.

Republican US Senator Bill Hagerty voiced quick support for Grenell, saying on X that he would "do a great job dealing with some of the world's toughest challenges."