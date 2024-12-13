India hatching nefarious designs to damage Bangladesh's sovereignty

Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 19:59:56 PKT

DHAKA (Dunya News) - India is once again hatching nefarious designs to damage the sovereignty and independence of Bangladesh.

India is trying to influence Bangladesh by using its media and orchestrating fake protest demonstrations.

However, the people of Bangladesh are resisting the Indian moves this time.

According to media reports, India wants to destabilize Bangladesh by misleading its people.

The unwanted visit of Indian foreign secretary to Bangladesh shows the frustration of Modi-led government.

The recent protest demonstrations staged in Delhi were orchestrated by RSS and they were only meant to destabilize Bangladesh.

It merits mention here that Indian media is disseminating fake propaganda of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The move is only meant to spread sectarianism in Bangladesh as its people have strongly resisted the Indian influence in the country.

The international community should take stern action against the interference of Indian in the domestic affairs of Bangladesh.