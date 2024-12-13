Six dead, five critically injured in fire at Jordanian elderly care centre
World
The blaze occurred on the first floor of the White Family Association's centre
DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Friday at a private elderly care centre in the Jordanian capital Amman, killing six residents and critically injuring five more, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa said.
The blaze occurred on the first floor of the White Family Association's centre, which has 111 residents.
The health ministry said it had received 66 injured patients suffering from inhalation injuries and burns. Eleven people were admitted to intensive care units in government hospitals.
Bani Mustafa said authorities had evacuated all remaining residents to other care facilities, according to the state news agency Petra.