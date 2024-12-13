Six dead, five critically injured in fire at Jordanian elderly care centre

World World Six dead, five critically injured in fire at Jordanian elderly care centre

The blaze occurred on the first floor of the White Family Association's centre

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 18:40:59 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Friday at a private elderly care centre in the Jordanian capital Amman, killing six residents and critically injuring five more, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa said.

The blaze occurred on the first floor of the White Family Association's centre, which has 111 residents.

The health ministry said it had received 66 injured patients suffering from inhalation injuries and burns. Eleven people were admitted to intensive care units in government hospitals.

Bani Mustafa said authorities had evacuated all remaining residents to other care facilities, according to the state news agency Petra.