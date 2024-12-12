Time magazine names Trump 'Person of the Year'

Thu, 12 Dec 2024 19:50:22 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Time has named US President-elect Donald Trump its "Person of the Year," the magazine said in a statement on Thursday.

The Republican president-elect built his fortune as a New York real estate investor before turning to politics.

Time bestowed the "Person of the Year" title to Trump once before, in 2016.

It named Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "Person of the Year" in 2020, after they defeated Trump.

Pop star Taylor Swift received the title last year.