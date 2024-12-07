BRICS have no interest in weakening USD, Indian foreign minister says
He was speaking at an event in Qatar's capital Doha
DOHA (Reuters) - BRICS countries have no interest in weakening the US dollar at all, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at an event in Qatar's capital Doha on Saturday.
His remarks came a week after US President-elect Donald Trump had demanded that BRICS member countries, which include major emerging economies like India, Russia and China, commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the dollar or face 100% tariffs.