Indian corporations work like 'East India Company' in occupied Kashmir

World World Indian corporations work like 'East India Company' in occupied Kashmir

Indian projects primarily benefit non-locals while worsening conditions for Kashmiris

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:58:31 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - Indian corporations are being likened to the ‘East India Company’ for their exploitative practices in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The development projects are causing widespread environmental and social harm in the occupied valley.

The government accused Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) of causing irreversible ecological damage through unscientific blasting and waste disposal at a hydropower project.

Locals near the site report property damage, health issues, and unfulfilled promises of employment. Protests have erupted, accusing MEIL of prioritising profits over the welfare of residents.

Critics argue that Indian projects primarily benefit non-locals while worsening conditions for Kashmiris.

The controversial 850MW Ratle Hydropower Project is expected to reduce the Chenab River's water flow by 40pc at Head Marala, threatening irrigation in Pakistan’s central Punjab.

Meanwhile, MEIL’s political ties have drawn scrutiny, with significant donations to the BJP through the electoral bonds scheme.

Observers highlight that the Indian government's focus on resettling non-locals and militarising the region, rather than addressing local needs, contradicts claims of post-Article 370 abrogation benefits.