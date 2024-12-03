Town in western New York State rallies for cleanup after snow

Fire Department chief highlighted unusual snowfall, prompting increased staffing to ensure safety

Tue, 03 Dec 2024 09:41:33 PKT

(Reuters) – Fredonia, a small town near Lake Erie in western New York, is experiencing a community-driven cleanup effort after over two feet of snow blanketed the village over the weekend.

Fire Department Chief Josh Myers highlighted on Monday the unusual snowfall, prompting increased staffing to ensure safety.

Local businesses like Kravitz Tree Service are actively assisting residents by clearing driveways and ensuring the community remains connected and safe.

Fredonia State had canceled classes on Monday to prioritize student and staff safety.