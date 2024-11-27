US brokers release of three Americans imprisoned in China, Politico reports

US brokers release of three Americans imprisoned in China, Politico reports

Washington had long insisted the three were wrongfully detained

Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 19:36:13 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has brokered the release of three Americans in a deal with China that includes the exchange of unidentified Chinese citizens held in the US, Politico said on Wednesday citing an unnamed US administration official.

Politico, which cited sensitive diplomatic negotiations that had yet to be announced, said the United States had been trying for years to secure the release of the three - David Swidan, Ken Li and John Leung.

In September, China freed US pastor David Lin, who had been in jail since 2006.

In November 2023, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged President Joe Biden to use a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to push for the release of Lin, Li and Swidan.

Washington had long insisted the three were wrongfully detained but China said such cases are handled according to law.