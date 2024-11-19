Russia says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMs at the Bryansk region

World World Russia says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMs at the Bryansk region

Russia says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMs at the Bryansk region

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 17:34:08 PKT

(AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMs missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region.

In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the ministry said the military shot down five of them and damaged one more.

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The falling debris sparked a fire, but didn’t inflict any damage or casualties, it said.

The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine using US-made longer-range missiles to strike Russia.

Ukraine didn’t immediately confirm the use of ATACMs in a strike on Russia’s Bryansk region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s General Staff said that Ukrainian army carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Support Center in the area of Karachev in Bryansk region of Russia.

The General Staff said that multiple explosions and detonation were heard in the targeted area.

“The destruction of ammunition depots for the Russian occupying forces, aimed at ending Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, will continue,” the statement said.

The strike by a Shahed drone in the northern Sumy region late Monday hit a dormitory of an educational facility in the town of Hlukhiv and injured 11 others, including two children, authorities said, adding that more people could be trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian civilians have repeatedly been clobbered by Russian drones and missiles during the war, while on the battlefield it is under severe Russian pressure at places on the about 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line where its army is stretched thin against a bigger adversary.

On Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile with cluster munitions struck a residential area of Sumy in northern Ukraine, killing 11 people and injuring 84 others. On Monday, a Russian missile barrage sparked apartment fires in the southern port of Odesa, killing at least 10 people and injuring 43.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the series of aerial strikes proved that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not interest in ending the war.

“Each new attack by Russia only confirms Putin’s true intentions. He wants the war to continue. Talks about peace are not interesting to him. We must force Russia to a just peace by force,” Zelenskyy said.