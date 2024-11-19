Indian students' protest outside Oxford University exposes ideology

World World Indian students' protest outside Oxford University exposes ideology

The issue of Kashmir has been the bone of contention between India and Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 17:44:29 PKT

OXFORD (Web Desk) – Indian students have protested outside the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom over a debate titled ‘This house believes in the independent state of Kashmir’.

The debate hosted by the Oxford Union, Oxford University’s debating society, contested the political status of Kashmir.

Experts said the protesters shared the views about the Hindutva ideology. There is little doubt that the Indian government under PM Modi had been displaying signs of an arrogant behaviour and chauvinism.

The issue of Kashmir has been the bone of contention between India and Pakistan. Due to it, both countries fought several wars.

The present Indian government has also shied away from its secular principles – abrogation of Article 370 is a case in point.

Enough has been said over the years that the Indian government under Modi is hell-bent on making India a pure Hindu nation in which all minorities would be targeted.

India has also made it to the unenviable list of countries with worst human rights violations.

So, a new social agreement is a requirement in India because there are hardly any secularist values in India now.

It is necessary, therefore, to highlight the agenda of protesters who were working for the Hindutva ideology behind the scenes.