Lebanon submits written response to US truce proposal, Lebanese official and local media say

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon has submitted a written response to a US truce proposal, a Lebanese official source and Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed said on Monday.

There was no immediate response from the US Embassy in Beirut to a Reuters request for comment.