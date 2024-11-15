Indian LEAs allegedly involved in drugs sale, smuggling in occupied Kashmir

Indian army misuse military resources for cross-border smuggling of drugs: sources

Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 13:00:07 PKT

KASHMIR (Web Desk) - In a startling revelation, Indian police have been found involved in drugs smuggling and sale in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



In recent years, numerous police, military and paramilitary officers deployed in IIOJK have been found to be involved in drug smuggling activities.

In a recent incident, an Indian police constable affiliated with a gang involved in drug sales had been arrested. The drugs gang was operating from the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

Anti-drugs department’s officials disclosed that this arrested police cop was part of a gang operating in India who was making youth drug addicts.

SP City North Brijesh Sharma had been investigating this case and would confiscate the properties and assets acquired through drugs business.

In another case, constable Pervez Khan, along with two wives, was arrested in a case on Nov 7, 2024. Around Rs250,000 and contraband was recovered from his house.

Indian Army officers and LEAs also have been involved in drugs sale and smuggling but accusations of terrorism were lebelled to misuse its powers and remain untouchable.



Many Indian army officers had been arrested on the accusation of drug smuggling during 2017-2021.

Notably, drug seizures worth millions of dollars at Gujarat and Mandhera ports during 2021-22 uncovered the involvement of Indian authorities in heroin smuggling. These revelations have raised serious questions about the role of the Indian state in the illicit trade.