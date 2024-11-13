Thune's Senate leadership signals a degree of independence from Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Senate Republicans elected John Thune to lead the chamber next year, opting for a well-regarded insider and shrugging off a public pressure campaign by supporters of Donald Trump to pick a loyalist to the president-elect.

The South Dakota senator's victory is a sign the Senate could retain some degree of independence from Trump next year, when Republicans will control the White House and possibly both chambers of Congress. Republicans will hold at least 52 seats in the 100-seat Senate and are on track to retain their majority in the House of Representatives, where several races have yet to be decided.

"This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today," Thune said in a statement.

Thune, 63, is seen as an even-tempered institutionalist and seasoned legislator who has close relationships with many of his fellow Republicans. He currently serves as the chamber's No. 2 Republican and will succeed 82-year-old Mitch McConnell, the longest serving party leader in Senate history. He was first elected to the Senate in 2004.

Thune prevailed over Senator John Cornyn of Texas, another long-serving institutionalist, by a 29-24 vote, according to a Thune spokesperson. Rick Scott of Florida, a close ally of Trump who was backed by influential outsiders like billionaire Elon Musk and conservative commentator Sean Hannity, was eliminated in a first round of voting.

Scott's bid made the normally clubby election an early test of Senate independence under Trump, who had not endorsed a candidate but called on the next Republican leader to give him leeway to bypass the normal system of hearings and votes to approve Cabinet nominees. All three contenders quickly signaled their openness to the idea.

Some of Trump's loudest supporters had expressed concern that Thune and Cornyn, who had both worked closely with McConnell, might lack the willingness to deliver on some of Trump's campaign promises. Both have served for two decades, delivered major legislation and helped elected other Republicans. Scott, first elected in 2018, is a hardline conservative who previously served two terms as Florida governor.

